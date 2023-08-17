iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,515,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,415,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 284,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

