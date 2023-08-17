iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.72. 62,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

