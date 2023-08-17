Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $168.49 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

