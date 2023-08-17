Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 44,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,992. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

