Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE JBL traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 747,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,435. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $115.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

