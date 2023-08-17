Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.35.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 2.3 %

JACK stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

