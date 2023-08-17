Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,433 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $135.20 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

