James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 268,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,378. The stock has a market cap of $597.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.36. James River Group has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.35 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 839.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

