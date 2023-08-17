Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of JOF stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.
In other Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund news, Director Rodney A. Buck bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,858.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
