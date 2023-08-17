Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of JOF stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Insider Activity at Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

In other Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund news, Director Rodney A. Buck bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,858.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 375,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 195,196 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 882,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,737 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16,974.6% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

