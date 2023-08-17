Jeff W. Dick Purchases 551 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick bought 551 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MNSB opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNSB

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.