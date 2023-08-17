Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 3.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 282,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.