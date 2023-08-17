Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 5,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 701,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,278. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.08 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

