Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.68 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.68 million and $319,727.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,588.77 or 1.00083219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00861855 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $315,016.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

