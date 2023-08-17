JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 967,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

JFrog Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.55.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,050.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $220,604.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,050.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $3,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,176,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,106 shares of company stock worth $17,106,584. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,108.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 738,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

