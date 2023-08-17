John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.3 %

JBSS opened at $103.66 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

