John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $103.66 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

