John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JBT opened at $109.08 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

