John P. Bilbrey Buys 6,500 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 44.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 450,793 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Olaplex by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

