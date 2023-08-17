Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.0032

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

