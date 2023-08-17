JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 2.7%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.90 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.23). Approximately 107,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 190,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.32).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -703.52%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.