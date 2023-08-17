JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

