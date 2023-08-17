JT Stratford LLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 743,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

