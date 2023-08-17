JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

BAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 4,677,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,491,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.