JT Stratford LLC Buys 153 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

ELV stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $462.42. 122,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,603. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

