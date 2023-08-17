JT Stratford LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.