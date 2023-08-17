JT Stratford LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

MO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 703,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,778. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

