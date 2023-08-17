JT Stratford LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MCK traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $421.24. 250,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,248. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.15 and a 200-day moving average of $382.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

