JT Stratford LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,848 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,721,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

