JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $220,794. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.79. The stock had a trading volume of 171,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

