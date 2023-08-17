JT Stratford LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 634,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

