JT Stratford LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $180.84. 156,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,890. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.