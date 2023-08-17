JT Stratford LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.74. 1,126,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

