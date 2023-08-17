Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

JMIA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 2,357,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,097. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 401,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

