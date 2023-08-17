Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 56,917 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,917 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of PROG worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PROG by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 365,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PROG by 5.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 785,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PROG by 1,646.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 386,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $592.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

