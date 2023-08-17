Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 862,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 862,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $205,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock worth $739,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

