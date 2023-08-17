Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,072 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Bread Financial worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $153,464,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $52,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bread Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 312,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 147,438.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,277 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $442,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,210,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,650 shares of company stock worth $728,707 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

BFH stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

