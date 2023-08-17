Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.