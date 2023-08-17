Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 254,682 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 254,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

