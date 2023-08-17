Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 272.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,732 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $501,089,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,931,000 after buying an additional 2,337,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PDD by 3,618.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after buying an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in PDD by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after buying an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter.

PDD Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

