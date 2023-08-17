Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 988 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of Proto Labs worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Proto Labs's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

