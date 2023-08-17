Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $386,390 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

