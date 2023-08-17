Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,228 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 126,654 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,444 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

