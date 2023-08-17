Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Issues Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,955. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Kamada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kamada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.