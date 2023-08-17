Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $758.72 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,199,316,916 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,191,318,376.480503 with 20,191,318,746.474823 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03925673 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $16,266,245.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

