Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.90. 16,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 110,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Kazia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kazia Therapeutics
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.