KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Sells $1,213,600.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KBR Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KBR opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

