KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,478 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KBR worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,269 shares of company stock worth $8,636,639 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

KBR stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

