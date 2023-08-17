Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $120.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,658. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $122.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

