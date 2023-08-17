Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.75. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.52 and a one year high of C$16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.30.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
