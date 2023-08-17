Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.75. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.52 and a one year high of C$16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

