Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

KELYA remained flat at $17.90 on Monday. 26,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.19 million, a PE ratio of 447.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 750.19%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kelly Services by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kelly Services by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

